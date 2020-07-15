Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Two marriages at Ri Kynjai cancelled

MEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent

 

NONGPOH/ SHILLONG: Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah said on Tuesday that the parties had cancelled two weddings planned at Ri Kynjai Resort.
Earlier, Umniuhkhwan village authorities and HANM had protested against the weddings in view of rise in COVID cases.
The delegation had also met the deputy commissioner on Monday.
Earlier, the government had given permission to hold the two weddings on July 16 and 25.
Temple closed
Meanwhile, the Mahadev Khola temple authorities have informed that the temple has been closed temporarily in view of the surge in COVID-19 in the state.

