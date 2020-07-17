Court against harassment to health workers

SHILLONG: The division bench of the High Court of Meghalaya has ordered that no one should harass the health workers.

During the hearing of the pending PIL on COVID-19 on Thursday, counsel K Paul produced a letter from NEIGRIHMS director to Commissioner and Secretary in-charge health department on July 12 about the plight of the health workers especially of NEIGRIHMS, and the harassment being faced by them in their local communities.

“The letter details that there are cases wherein the workers are being told not to come out of their homes, being instructed not to come home after duty, being told not to go to work, apart from other unreasonable instructions being placed upon them and their families”, said the bench comprising Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh.

According to the court, these health workers, doctors and all other persons engaged in health institutions are essential and crucial for the society as a whole, and their services in these trying times are all the more essential and the services rendered by them so far, are highly commendable.

“The local communities, local durbars and youth organisations who are working hand in hand with the state authorities in combating this epidemic, should therefore, extend all their support and assistance, in ensuring that there are no instances of harassment, stigmatisation or ostracisation, or any unreasonable restrictions being placed upon these health workers”, the order said.

The court said it is expected that there should be no cases of harassment and the health workers should be free to attend to their duties, without fear.

The court asked the state to ensure that adequate awareness be imparted on this aspect to the local communities, so that such instances do not occur.

It has also been mentioned in the report submitted by the government that the state had on June 19 constituted ‘Behavioural Change Management Committee’ at the village/locality and community level with the objective of bringing about behavioural change in each and every individual in these days of COVID-19.

“It is also therefore expected that this area of concern, i.e. the treatment meted out to the health workers in their local communities, be also addressed positively by this management committee at the micro level. If any case of undue harassment is reported, the designated authorities shall take immediate action in accordance with law”, the court said.

Though other concerns were raised such as the manner of issuance and monitoring of day passes of visitors to the state, the matter will be taken up during the next hearing and the government has to apprise the court as to any new measures are being put in place to regulate such entries.

The matter will be heard again on July 28.

Earlier, commenting on the state’s efforts to contain the virus, it was informed that in the official meeting held by the government, it was decided that RT-PCR test is to be conducted on all returnees, including tests to be conducted on the 5th and 7th day of individuals currently under quarantine apart from re-investigation of all primary and secondary contacts of the positive patients.

The court observed that though the state government protocols are in place, not much is known as to the manner and method which is being adopted and followed by the armed/paramilitary forces in effectively combating the spread of the virus among the ranks.

The rapid spread among the armed forces personnel who are on active duty in the service of the nation, especially in the lower ranks, in the units that are moved, or the personnel transferred and posted from place to place, is an area of grave concern.

“In all the cases that have been reported, it appears that there is cluster infection, and though submissions have been advanced by the state respondents that containment areas have been declared such as the BSF campus at Umpling and directives issued to regulate such areas, the spread of the virus is however still alarming”, the court said.

The court also sought report on measures that have been put in place by the armed/paramilitary forces stationed in Meghalaya to safeguard the health and well-being of their personnel, especially the returnees into the state, from red zone areas of the country. Details of the available facilities, including the manner of testing shall also be made known by way of the affidavit, the court said.

“This direction is necessitated looking into the suffering and the situation faced by these jawans, who are being exposed to the virus by virtue of their service and the nature of their duties and posting”, the court added.