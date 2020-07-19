More rain likely

SHILLONG: The state could experience increased “rainfall distribution and intensity” in the next four-five days accentuating flood conditions and also leading to landslides, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the IMD forecast “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls “ over the state during July 18-21.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely between July 19 and 21.

“It may accentuate existing flood conditions and also lead to landslides in some areas in the state”, the statement said.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough at mean sea level will passes through Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Morena, Fatehpur, Churk, Hazaribag, Shanti Niketan and thence eastwards to Tripura. It is most likely to shift northwards gradually towards foothills of Himalayas. In addition, convergence of moist southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal over North East is most likely at lowers tropospheric levels.