Lad Shyiap residents battle natural calamity and coronavirus

SHILLONG: The residents of a long stretch of land at Lad Shyiap, Golf Links in Polo, are haunted by twin problems — the misery due to recurring flood and the COVID pandemic.

During a visit to the area on Tuesday, the residents revealed that every year, they have to face the fury of flood waters.

Adding to the trouble is the restriction over COVID-19 this year which has affected the income of these daily wage earners.

The flood waters enter the wooden houses only to recede when there is no rain.

The incessant rain has also raised the level of water in a well that is now mixed with unclean water.

There are over 100 wooden houses and the families are at the mercy of nature as a permanent solution to the flood has remained elusive.

“There was a big drain from the main road but it was blocked over the years due to construction activities,” said Ashok Singh, a resident.

He also rued the local legislator’s absence unlike the election time.

The residents pay rent to a local landowner and a cluster of four families has to share a common toilet. Though there is electricity, the residents have to collect drinking water from the nearby pump house.

Meena Kumari said that the MLA has not provided anything for them during the COVID crisis.

The Dorbar had released 5 kg rice to each resident but that was only once.

Without naming any particular legislator, Richmond Singh Kharmuti said that during Assembly elections, the candidates visit the area with a promise of solution to the flood problem but once the job is done, they tend to forget the people.

Kumari, whose husband is stuck in Maharashtra due to COVID, is trying hard to sustain her family, besides her sick parents.

“I don’t have a ration card but my mother has, but she (mother) has to look after my two siblings and sick father and hence the ration goes to them”, she said.

Sindhu Devi is another resident who shares similar concerns of others in the locality. “We have two wooden rooms and they are flooded every time whenever there is rain”, she said.

Other problems of the residents are that they are not provided with EPIC and ration cards even after residing in the locality for several years.

Seema Singh, whose husband is no more, ekes out a living by doing tailoring work. “I have to look after my two children. Flood and COVID have affected us. But there is hardly any help from any quarters”, she added.

There are many other localities in Polo and adjoining areas which are afflicted with the annual flood.