James, family test for COVID

SHILLONG: Power Minister James Sangma has clarified that he and his family got themselves tested for COVID-19 with antigen and Truenat test at Tura on Thursday even though none of them came in contact with any positive patient.

He said that all of them tested negative although his driver was tested positive in the antigen test but came out negative in the Truenat test.

However to be on the safe side, he has been quarantined in the corona care centre at Tura and has also undergone an RT-PCR test for confirmation of his status and they are awaiting his results.