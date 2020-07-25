Govt to lay bare strategy to revive economy

SHILLONG: With a view to pepping up the moribund economy of the state due to the pandemic, the government is likely to come up with its first set of suggestions on dealing with the COVID hit economy by next week.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said the COVID task force set up by the government has submitted its first set of recommendations which would be made public while making the Independence Day speech.

“The economic task force has different verticals and one of the verticals was infrastructure sub-committee, adding that the committee submitted its report and recommendations on Friday.

Pointing out that there are other sub-committees and other verticals, the Chief Minister informed that the other sub-committees are expected to submit their report and most probably by the end of next week, the government will be coming out with the first set of suggestions.