Lockdown decision today

SHILLONG: While speculations were rife about a possible extension of lockdown in Greater Shillong area, Chief Secretary, MS Rao has said that a decision whether or not the lockdown should be extended will be taken on Wednesday.

Since the decision is directly proportionate to containment of further spread of infection and outcome of contact tracing, Rao disclosed that “so far the contact tracing is progressing well and yielding results.”

When asked about the fate of the FIR against the marriage revellers at Greenwood Resort, Rao said police were investigating the matter and would file a charge-sheet once the probe was over.