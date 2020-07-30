COVID-positive youth shifted to quarantine centre

SHILLONG: A COVID patient and neighbour of the woman, who died of the disease last week, at Mawbah was taken away by police to a quarantine centre on Wednesday evening.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War on Wednesday said that the youth, who was among the contacts of the woman, tested positive on July 23.

While War said that the youth was not cooperating with the Heath department which was unable to locate him and had to finally take the assistance of the police, sources said there was a communication gap between the two sides as his name in the records was wrong.

He had even spoken to the Mawbah Dorbar Shnong saying he would self-quarantine at home, but the latter did not agree and insisted that he should go to quarantine centre, a source said.

On Wednesday, when the police finally arrived along with magistrates, he was initially reluctant to come out, but eventually gave in and was taken away.