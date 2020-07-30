NEIGRIHMS lab reopens

SHILLONG: The micro-biology laboratory of NEIGRIHMS, which reopened on Wednesday after two days, is likely to function at full throttle from Thursday.

NEIGRIHMS Medical Superintendent, Dr Noor Topno informed that though the lab reopened on Wednesday with limited testing capacity, he was yet to receive an official notification to make the lab fully functional.

“The testing laboratory of the institute is expected to function normally from tomorrow. We will be able to conduct 400-600 tests on a single day once the laboratory function to its fully capacity,” Dr. Topno informed.

Earlier, Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War had informed that 35,198 had been tested till Wednesday of which 34,239 results were negative while the report of 175 samples were pending. Another 115 test results were pending at Pasteur Institute while results of 60 samples were awaited from Tura Civil Hospital.