Jemino wants more testing

SHILLONG: UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh has said that there is a lot of confusion as far as testing is concerned and urged the government to have more counters for the purpose to ease the problems faced by “primary, secondary and tertiary contacts”.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said he appreciated the government’s efforts in tackling the pandemic but that better coordination was required among the secretariat, district administration and the Dorbars.

“The ground reality is different. The entire process of identification and testing is far from adequate and with this kind of response a second wave is imminent which would be disastrous”, he said.

He said that it is time for the Health department to facilitate the process of testing and early declaration of results to identify people affected by COVID-19.