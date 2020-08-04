KHNAM alleges bias in MeECL appointments

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has appealed to the state government to look into allegations of nepotism in the appointment of meter readers at the office of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Ltd (MeECL).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, KHNAM youth wing president, Thomas Passah alleged that “despite the present situation in the state, the office of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Ltd does not seem to shy away from nepotism in appointment”.

“We have been informed from our sources that about hundred meter readers have been appointed at the office of MeECL without transparency, which is a clear violation of the constitutional right to employment in the state,” Passah said.

“KHNAM will dig to the bottom of the matter and will ensure that such a practice is not continued. We therefore appeal to the state government to look into the matter. The details of the RTI findings will be simultaneously shared with the authority concerned,” he said.