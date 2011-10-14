Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Seven-yr-old saves three siblings from raging fire

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter 1

From Our Correspondent

NONGSTOIN: In a splendid display of bravery, a seven-year-old boy risked his life to save the life of his three siblings from a raging fire that engulfed their house at Mawmarin village, 46 km from Nongstoin, on Thursday.

The seven-year-old boy identified as Luston Langrin jumped into the fire to save his three siblings – Kadrial (5 years), Resmery (3 years) and Theilita (1 yr 11 months) when their house caught fire at around 4 pm on Thursday.

The incident occurred when their parents had gone out to earn their daily bread leaving the four children alone in the house.

Eyewitnesses informed that Luston was cooking on a stove when he went to the toilet leaving the stove burning. Kerosene oil leaking out of the stove set the house on fire in Luston’s absence.

When hereturne from the toilet, he saw the house on fire and rushed inside to save his infant siblings.

Though no one was hurt in the incident, the house was completely razed to the ground.

