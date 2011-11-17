Govt yet to speed up construction of Nongstoin district jail

From Our Correspodent

NONGSTOIN: The government is yet to take action to speed up construction of the district jail in Nongstoin which started wayback in 2004.

Many NGOs of the West Khasi Hills in the past few years have submitted their memorandum demanding the government for completion of the district jail but the government has failed to do anything in this regard.

In connection with the pending work of district jail construction, the Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills S.Kharlyngdoh told The Shillong Times here in Nongstoin that in the last meeting which was held during April 2011, the PWD (building) department had sent the proposal for revised estimate (cost) and the approval of the same is still awaited.

As soon as the approval of the revised estimate was made by the authorities, the construction work would resume accordingly.