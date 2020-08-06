State’s GST loss over Rs 130 cr in 4 months

SHILLONG: Within four months during COVID crisis, the state government has collected only Rs 216 crore as GST compared to Rs 346.95 crore received during the same four months from April to July last year.

In comparison, the revenue from non-GST components collected by the government from April to July this year was Rs 165.78 crore whereas last year it was Rs 205.52 crore.

The non-GST components include VAT on petroleum, liquor, electricity and luxury taxes among others.

The data by the government shows that the revenue from both GST and non-GST was Rs 552.47 crore in four months last year whereas the state incurred a loss of Rs 170 crore this year as the revenue collection from both GST and non- GST from April to July this year was Rs 382.23 crore.

However, the data reveals a slight increase in the revenue collection from GST in July this year with Rs 93.19 crore compared to Rs 85.16 crore last July.

Similarly, improvement in revenue generation from non-GST components was visible in May and June this year compared to last year.

Considering the loss in terms of revenue, the Centre recently announced sanction of Rs 157 crore as ‘GST compensation’ to Meghalaya for March this year.

However, it was the pending amount for the financial year 2019-20.

An official source said as the Centre itself is not in sound financial position due to COVID-19, the state will find it difficult to manage the finance considering the fact that the government depends on the Centre for its 85 percent of financial needs.

Revenue collection in first four months (April – July) vis-à-vis

same period of 2019 (Rs in crore)

Month Year Revenue Year Revenue

April 2019 102.79 2020 26.11

May 2019 80.57 2020 29.24

June 2019 78.43 2020 67.91

July 2019 85.16 2020 93.19

GST Total 346.95 Total 216.45

Month Year Revenue Year Revenue

April 2019 62.59 2020 27.43

May 2019 53.23 2020 69.57

June 2019 31.58 2020 37.98

July 2019 58.12 2020 30.80

Non-GST Total 205.52 Total 165.78