Cong MLAs write to Sonia, demand new MPCC Prez

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI: A move is afoot to revamp the Congress in Meghalaya by replacing Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Celestine Lyngdoh with former Speaker Charles Pyngrope.

Some Congress MLAs on Thursday urged the party high command to change the leadership, if the party wants to revive itself and come back to power next Assembly polls.

In a signed letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, the MLAs said that Lyngdoh is mostly away from Shillong and is not able to give time for the party.

But on the other hand with the NPP-led coalition Government failing in every front including in COVID-19 situation, this is the right time for Congress to strive for a revival in the state which it ruled for a long time, the letter said.

“During such a time, absence of the leadership at highest level does not augur well for the party,” the letter said.

The MLAs feared that the absence of energised leadership and clear cut strategy to energise the cadres, will make difficult for the party to make a comeback to power in 2023 state polls.

The MLAs pleaded that an early change in the top leadership at this crucial moment will bring a positive impact on the party and transform it to return to winning ways.

The letter said that the party’s frontal organisations and cadres were waiting for effective leadership to take on the faltering state government.

The Block Level Units, District Level Units, Mahila Congress, Meghalaya Youth Congress and senior members of the party and other Frontal organisation members are still filled with great enthusiasm and love for the party, the letter said. They earnestly wish to serve the party’s cause albeit with clear leadership directives, it added.

The prevailing situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s inept handling of the entire situation from the very first day has portrayed the present government in a very poor light due to its total mismanagement and juvenile approach to the crisis, the letter said.

This has led to the general public impression and perception that had the Congress been in power the situation would have been dealt with in a more professional and efficient manner taking into consideration the wealth of experience and expertise within its rank and file, it added.