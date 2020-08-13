Two hurt in SWKH village group clash

MAWKYRWAT: Two persons were injured in a clash that erupted over a move to sanitise a village that is in dispute between Hima Maharam in South West Khasi Hills and Hima Bhowal in East Khasi Hills.

The incident occurred on August 10 when volunteers of Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) went to sanitise Mawpait Tlongpleng village as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, Vice President of the HYC and Myntri of Mawpait Tlongpleng village, said that when the volunteers started sanitising the wall of the house of one Nebelin Snaitang, a group of people — Kingborman Disiar, Levestar Kharbani, Weking Dkhar, Silbarius Syiemlieh, Khlurshai Snaitang, Beningstone Lartang and Pasterwel Lartang — allegedly opposed it, manhandled the volunteers and also attacked the residents of Mawpait Tlongpleng village.

Kharlyngdoh also said that in the attack, which was allegedly started by one Weking Dkhar, the Secretary Shnong of Mawplait Tlongpleng, Marius Nongsiej, and one Khrawbor Shylla, also from the same village, suffered injuries.

He said that the group also threatened to kill him and the Secretary of Mawpait Tlongpleng.

He also thanked the people of the village for exercising restraint despite being attacked and did not retaliate paying heed to his request.

Later, Kharlyngdoh filed an FIR in the Mawsynram Police Station demanding action as per law against the attackers.

Mawsynram MLA HM Shangpliang said that he had spoken to the police in Mawsynram and the situation is under control. “Police are in the process of bringing both the parties together to maintain peace and normalcy in the area”, he said.