Mob attacks police over COVID curbs

SHILLONG/ TURA: A police team in Garo Hills escaped with their lives after angry mob attacked them on August 15 for demanding closure of shops in the West Garo Hills plains bordering Assam.

According to reports available, the incident unfolded when a police patrol party led by sub-inspector Z I Khan was returning from an investigation at the disputed inter-state point of Solartek in Hallidayganj area.

On arrival at Nagarbadi embankment area, the police reportedly found a brisk market in operation despite COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The guidelines make it mandatory for closure of all business establishments on Saturday and Sunday.

Hallidayganj is one of the areas in the plains of Phulbari where corona cases have been detected, last week.

When police tried to close the market down, they were challenged by dozens of angry people who refused to halt trade. The angry locals quickly gathered a mob and began attacking the policemen with stones.

The mob damaged the police vehicle with their stone pelting and situation would have further deteriorated but Assam police from nearby South Salmara rushed in to rescue the stranded Meghalaya police personnel, it was reported.

The attack was reportedly led by a group of men from Nagarbandi village itself and investigation has begun into the attack.