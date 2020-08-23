5 new cases in West Garo Hills raises Covid tally to 223

TURA: The Covid 19 infection cases continue to surge in West Garo Hills district with five new infections have been detected pushing the district figure to Covid positive cases up to 223 on Saturday.

Among the five new cases, three were detected among personnel in the border outpost of the BSF at Chaipani in Dalu. The outpost has now been put in as a micro containment zone until contact tracing is carried out, informed deputy commissioner Ram Singh on Saturday night.

An antigen test is being carried out on personnel deployed in the various outposts of the BSF and so far personnel at Killapara outpost at Dalu who were tested turned out to be negative.

The two civilians who have tested positive are from Jeldupara and Bhaitbari Health Centre. While the positive case in Jeldupara was found through contact tracing, that of Bhaitbari was found within the health centre.

The Bhaitbari Health Centre will remain closed on Sunday for sanitization and contact tracing, informed district health officials.