Guwahati ropeway to finally see the light of day

GUWAHATI: The country’s longest river passenger ropeway connecting the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra here is finally set to be launched on Monday, after a series of stops and starts since 2006.

The 2km bi-cable jig-back ropeway will pass over Peacock Island (which houses the Umananda Temple) linking the south bank inside the forest campus near the deputy commisioner’s office to the north bank at the hillock behind the Doul Govinda Temple.

The cable car on the ropeway can carry at least 32 passengers at a time and the travel time, according to sources, is as less as seven minutes.

The project, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 56.08 crore, was earlier assigned to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in the year 2006 and in the same year the detailed project report was prepared.

In 2008, Samir Damodor Ropeways Pvt Ltd was awarded the construction work on turnkey design and execution basis.

The foundation stone of the project was laid in December 2009.

The ropeway was scheduled to be commissioned by May 2011, but work was stalled after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in February, 2011 disallowed permission for the tilt rectification of well foundation number two from Urvashi Island (a heritage site) citing introduction of new ASI Act, 2010.

“This is like a dream come true after a long and arduous wait spanning over a decade. Apart from giving daily commuters between the two banks immense relief during summer, when ferry services remain invariably suspended periodically because of the rising river water level, the ropeway will contribute to economic development of many areas in laidback North Guwahati and its connecting towns. Tourism will get a boost in the post-pandemic scenario, for sure,” Diganta Borah, general secretary of the Uttar Guwahati Sangjugi Dolong Nirman Dabi Samiti, told The Shillong Times here on Sunday.

CCTV cameras have been installed for public security and all necessary measures have been put in place, sources said.