ISBT at Mawiong to become operational by December

SHILLONG: The State PWD department is contemplating to hand over the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) project at Mawiong by December this year while the State Transport Department has not been able to acquire the land for constructing the approach road to the ISBT.

An official of the PWD involved in implementing the project informed that the main terminal building of the ISBT is almost completed but for the electrical wiring work.

The official informed that the Transport Department was yet to succeed in acquiring required land for the approach road to the project site.

“We needed an approach measuring about 45 metres but we now have only 7 metres for that,” the official said

The official however said that despite the non-availability of required measure of land for the, the ISBT would be made functional. However, it would be difficult for smooth passage of vehicles once the ISBT becomes functional without a proper approach road.

Admitting that the project works have slowed down because of the adversity induced by COVID-19 pandemic, the official, however, sounded optimistic to complete the project by December this year.

The ISBT is a joint venture of the NEC and the State Transport Department that is being implemented by the State PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 48 crore.

The project has been delayed for years and multiple deadlines have been missed since it was sanctioned in 2013.

The project is aimed at decongesting the overcrowded parking lots in Shillong. The new terminus will accommodate 150-200 buses.

Once completed, it will be the second ISBT in Meghalaya after the one at Tura which was inaugurated recently.