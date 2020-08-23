No forced quarantine for family in Manad village: Dr War

SHILLONG: The Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War has denied that a family in Manad village of South West Khasi Hills district was forced to undergo quarantine in forest just because their daughter has recently returned from Shillong amid COVID19 pandemic.

Dr War has clarified that it was the decision of the particular family in Manad village to the hut near the family’s agriculture land where they cultivate pepper and broomstick.

Dr War further said the Deputy Commissioner of the District had already clarified that there was no coercion of any sort to compel the family to undergo quarantine away from the village.

According to War, a meeting was called in the village and all the air of misunderstanding cleared.

” There is no such case of a forced quarantining of a family due to the visit of their children to a particular Hospital in Shillong,” Dr War said.

Earlier, it was alleged that the family of one Borming Nongbsaw from Manad village had been compelled to undergo quarantine in the forest after their daughter had returned from Shillong on August 6.

The KSU-San Shnong Area Unit has demanded an inquiry into the matter.