Meghalaya COVID update: 106 new cases detected ; total active cases 1133

GUWAHATI: With detection of 106 new cases and recovery of seven more persons from COVID-19, the number of active cases in Meghalaya has gone up to 1133 as of now.

So far, eight persons have died of the virus infection in the state where 726 persons have recovered from the disease, according to the latest bulletin issued by Meghalaya Health Department.

East Khasi Hills (EKH) district has the maximum number of 723 active cases followed by 223 cases in West Garo Hills and 94 cases in Ri Bhoi district.

Of the newly detected cases 64 have been reported from East Khasi Hills district alone.