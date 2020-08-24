Govt allows 3 Barak districts to impose strict COVID ‘curbs’

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has said that it has no objection the deputy commissioners of three Barak Valley districts put in place strict COVID “restrictions” for 10 days from Wednesday to control the spread of the virus.

The deputy commissioners of the three districts – Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi – had reported to the state chief secretary about the increased incidences of spread of COVID-19 cases in their respective jurisdiction.

“Having carefully examined the reports and opinions of the deputy commissoners, it has been decided that the state government has no objection to the measures to be put in place by the District Disaster Management Authorities of these three districts as deemed proper for ensuring prevention of further spread of COVID 19 between August 26 and September 4. 2020,” the order by the chief secretary, read.

“The respective DCs are also in favour of putting in place certain restrictions to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols. However, the district disster management authorities are directed to ensure compliance of all directives issued by the Union ministry of home affairs,” it added.

Barak Valley, which is a vital link to other Northeastern states like Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura, has seen over 3000 COVID-19 positive cases so far.

Meanwhile, the Cachar district administration, following the chief secretary’s order, announced a nine-day lockdown in the district from Thursday morning in a bid to break the virus transmission chain.

“These restrictions as preventive measures were taken keeping in mind the rising trend of symptomatic cases compared to earlier asymptomatic cases. The need for imminent break in the chain of transmission was felt and hence this pre-emptive measure is being taken,” Cachar deputy commissioner, Keerthi Jalli, informed through Twitter on Monday.