Sonowal assures to resolve issues of ethnic communities

GUWAHATI: With Assembly election in the state due early next year, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday assured that the state government in coordination with the Central government has been sincerely working for resolution of demands of six ethnic communities in the state

During a meeting with organisations belonging to Koch Rajbongshi community today, Sonowal said the state government has been sincerely working to meet all the demands including ST status to six communities and formation of Kamtapur Autonomous Council (KAC).

He also said that the group of ministers formed, would soon meet the leaders of the different organisations to send its final proposal to the Centre.

Meeting the leaders of a few organisations belonging to Koch Rajbongshis at Assam Administrative Staff College here today, Chief Minister Sonowal said that both Centre and State governments are serious in meeting the demands of various ethnic communities with regards to their reservations and autonomy.

Minister for the Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward classes Chandan Brahma who was also present in the meeting apprised the leaders of the organisations that the State government has been sincerely working to accord different privileges and benefits to the ethnic communities.

Referring to other demands of the Koch Rajbongshi, Sonowal said that as an honour to the valiant heroes like Bir Chilarai and Lachit Borphukan, State government is working resolutely to convert one thousand wooden bridges into RCC bridges. Stating that no government in the past took any pragmatic steps for solving the problems faced by the ethnic communities,