Mawryngkneng CHC to be ready by December : Hek

SHILLONG: Health Minister A L Hek has assured that the Mawryngkneng Primary Health Centre (PHC) which is being upgraded to a full-fledged Community Health Centre (CHC) will be inaugurated by November-December.

The assurance came from the Health Minister after local MLA David Nongrum had met the Minister and urged him to expedite the construction of the project.

The residents of Mawryngkneng have been demanding upgradation of the PHC for years while local MLA, David Nongrum took up the issue at various levels.

The government finally agreed to upgrade the PHC into a CHC after the health minister inspected it earlier this year.

It may be mentioned that Mawryngkneng PHC, in East Khasi Hills, has just one doctor and five nursing staff who have to attend to thousands of people from Mawryngkneng and five other adjoining villages which cause a lot of difficulties for the people and the doctor as well.