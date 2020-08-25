Containment restrictions set to be removed from BSF Umpling campus

SHILLONG: In a major relief for the BSF Umpling camp here, the ‘containment zone’ tag for the area is likely be lifted by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

The BSF Umpling campus was one of the epicentre of COVID-19 in Shillong city

Director of Health Services, Dr Aman War said that all those BSF personnel who had initially tested positive have recovered now except the new returnees

It is learnt that the BSF authorities had approached the Health Department to consider lifting the containment tag and the process is underway to do so.

The Director further informed that all the 44 high-risk and low-risk contacts of The Shillong Times has tested negative and the high risk are to continue their quarantine period. He also said that as far as lifting the containment is concerned the district administration will take a call.

Meanwhile, 42 new cases were detected in the State on Tuesday taking the total to active positive cases to 1,178.

Out of new cases, East Khasi Hills Reported 31 (10 Armed forces, 21 others), Ri- Bhoi 3, North Garo Hills 1, West Jaintia Hills 1, West Garo Hills 6 (1 BSF, 5 others).

So far 76,762 samples have been tested out of which 74,293 sample resulted negative and results of 451 samples are awaited. The total recovery stands at 832 and so far 30,755 have returned back to the state