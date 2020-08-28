Pyngrope wants Sonia as AICC chief

SHILLONG: Senior Congress leader Charles Pyngrope has thrown his weight behind interim AICC president, Sonia Gandhi to lead the party.

Pyngrope was of the opinion that if a section of top leaders of the party felt the need for change in leadership, they should contest the election for the post of AICC president.

“If they are able to win the election then they are always welcome to lead the party,” he said.

When he was asked to react to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet accusing some Congress leaders of conniving with the BJP, Pyngrope said he had not seen the tweet and expressed his inability to comment on the issue.