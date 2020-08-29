MHA sore over state’s refusal to lift restrictions on movement

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI: The Centre has taken a serious note that some state governments, including Meghalaya, have chosen to continue with the ban on intra-state and inter-state movements of goods and persons, disregarding order from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the contrary.

Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday that imposition of such restrictions amount to violation of guidelines issued by the ministry under provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 (NDMA).

When pointed out that law and order is a state subject and how the Centre can enforce if a state decides to act contrary to the guidelines, the sources said, “Under the NDMA the latter is empowered to intervene in this specific pandemic situation.”

Earlier, the Centre had problems with the West Bengal Government ruled by Trinamool Congress, but in Meghalaya’s case, irony is that state is being ruled by NDA partners, including BJP.

While almost all other NE states have gone along with the MHA directive, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui defended the state government’s decision not to throw open the interstate border and do away with e-permit system for entry into the state.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter on August 22 last, had asked all the states to make sure that there are no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process.

He had cited Unlock 3.0 guidelines dated July 29 while asking the state governments and administrations of Union territories not to stop people at borders which includes movement of persons and goods for land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

The MHA was forced to intervene as there were reports that local-level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

“Such restrictions are creating problems in interstate movement of goods and services and are impacting the supply chain, resulting in disruption in economic activities and employment, the letter of Bhalla had pointed out.

Rymbui had said the status quo on restrictions of entry of outsiders would be maintained for now keeping in view the surging COVID cases in the state.

He however said that the matter would be reviewed next month when new unlock guidelines are issued.

Response of other

NE states

Other Northeastern states like Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura have, meantime, fallen in line, while Nagaland is expected to take a call shortly.

Mizoram Government has imposed certain restrictions but has opened inter-district movement except in the containment zones but restricted interstate movement of passenger vehicles to three days a week.

Interstate movement of essential commodities is allowed round the clock though, sources said.

Assam, in its latest order, has permitted both interstate and intrastate movement, except on weekends when there is a complete lockdown in the entire state.

The state chief secretary, however, could not be contacted for comment on Friday.

Nagaland on the other hand sought to buy time for implementation of the directive even as it was looking forward not to dilute the MHA guidelines.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Friday, Nagaland Chief Secretary, Temjen Toy said the high-power committee chaired by the chief minister approves the SOPs and other protocols.

“But we have not been able to convene the meeting of the committee as of now to finalise things,” the chief secretary said.

“The government of India has said that there should be no dilution of the MHA guidelines but states can make them more stringent whenever required. So, we are not diluting any of the MHA guidelines. In fact, depending on the local conditions and situations, we are trying to make it stringent,” Toy said.

Certain districts in Arunachal Pradesh, such as West Siang, have done away with the e-permit system for entry and exit after the home secretary’s missive to facilitate free movement of people and goods.

Asked about the missive, state chief secretary, Naresh Kumar said that in Arunachal Pradesh, located in one corner of the country, there was no crossover traffic.

“The order is for pan-India to allow free flow of movement of goods between states. Then again, Arunachal does not have any land route to Bhutan, Myanmar or China. So, there is no issue,” Kumar said.

States like Tripura and Manipur too have allowed interstate and intrastate movement, adhering to the latest MHA directive.

The unlock guidelines clearly state that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, he said in the letter. The guidelines also stated that no separate permission, approval, or e-permit will be required for movement of persons and goods for crossing state borders.