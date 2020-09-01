Payal Ghosh hones her bike riding skills

Actress Payal Ghosh is currently kicked about a ride on hot wheels. She has been taking lessons in bike riding for her international film, Justice.

“I play a CIA agent in the movie. They are well trained in bikes and cars and warfare. I am training for that. There is a long way to go for me and I want to put in my best foot forward to anything I do. For me it’s not or never. I want to play the character with utmost conviction because the audience deserves that. I am very excited for this project,” she shared. (IANS)