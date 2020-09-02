‘Distressed’ taxi, bus drivers hope for respite

SHILLONG: Over 100 tourist taxi and bus drivers who were pushed to the front by the state government for COVID-19 duty, are now looking for respite as they patiently wait for their dues to be cleared.

Having been in distress for long, the unsung frontline workers are now getting anxious over the delay in getting their dues cleared by the government, which has spent crores of rupees in its fight against COVID-19.

The workers were pressed into service for over four months now, having worked hard only to be in despair and disappointment, but with a hope that tomorrow might bring better fortune.

Unpaid and their savings rapidly nearing exhaustion, the drivers are dealing with constant nagging from their landlords, the weight of EMIs to be paid, some even wondering how to buy ration.

One of the drivers, Noor Md Ansari on Tuesday shared his agony and miseries with media persons.

“We are exposed to tremendous hardships. A family member of mine fell sick and I did not have enough money to pay the hospital bill,” he said.

“I only know how I managed to pay the bills by asking people around,” he added.

Another driver, Bisawajit Sarkar rued, “We do not mind working, but at least pay us on time. We have a family to take care of and many mouths to feed”.

He said that many of them stay in rented accommodation and the house owners have been nagging them day in and out for unpaid rent while many others are struggling to clear their vehicle EMIs.

Meanwhile, the drivers association met the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong later during the day and apprised him of their problems.

Talking to newsmen on the issue, the Deputy Chief Minister apologised for the inconvenience caused to the tourist taxi and bus drivers engaged in COVID duty and assured that their dues would be cleared soon.

He informed that the state government has taken it up and very soon the needful would be done.

Now all that remains to be seen is how soon will these assurances turn into reality.