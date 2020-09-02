Plea for rail, air connectivity to revive tourism

SHILLONG: Nearly six months after COVID pandemic left the buoyant tourism completely shattered, Elephant Falls, which reopened on Tuesday, saw a measly six groups of local tourists recording in all 17 footfalls as against about 1000 tourists per day in normal times.

Managed by the San Shnong Youth Welfare Organisation (SSYWO), this destination is the first community-led tourist project employing 24 young people for various jobs from manning the gate, to guiding the tourists and taking care of the venue including cleaning and maintaining the cleanliness.

Speaking to this correspondent, Lionel Nongkhlaw, general secretary of the SSYWO and its prime mover and shaker said to tide over the adversity, the organisation has pleaded with the government to speed up rail connectivity and conversion of Umroi airport in to an international port for attracting tourists again to the state and thereby ensure employment for the local youth.

Strongly advocating the early return of tourists, he said in a tone of desperation that “We have waited long enough. If we don’t open up now we might have to abandon the project altogether since everything will have to start from a scratch.

Nongkhlaw said the Organisation was facing an unprecedented financial crisis where the revenue generated in these past few years had been strictly utilised only for the staff salaries, hence the SSYWO urged the MTDC to waive off the monthly lease for this financial year.

The tourists who visited the Falls, which were at their glorious best, said they were tired of sitting at home and came out to breathe fresh air.

The Wards Lake on the contrary is scheduled to open on Wednesday since Tuesdays are anyway closed. People were seen giving the place a facelift. When asked if the cafes serving tea etc would also open up those manning the entrance at the Ward’s Lake said only the MTDC run cafe would start opening up.