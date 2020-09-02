72 test positive in state, 73 recover

SHILLONG: After a hiatus, Meghalaya on Tuesday once again witnessed a spike in COVID cases with 72 people, 54 of them in East Khasi Hills alone, testing positive.

The recovery scenario was slightly better on Tuesday, with 73 positive patients recovering from the virus.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that 50 civilians, two BSF and two armed forces personnel tested positive in East Khasi Hills. Seven cases were detected in West Garo Hills (BSF-3, others-4), five in Ri Bhoi, four in East Garo Hills and two in South Garo Hills.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,193.

East Khasi Hills leads the way with 841 cases (armed forces/paramilitary forces- 209 and others- 632), followed by West Garo Hills with 118 active cases (armed forces/paramilitary forces- 78, others- 40), East Garo Hills with 81 cases and Ri Bhoi with 60 cases. West Khasi Hills has 45 active cases, East Jaintia Hills has 18 cases, South Garo Hills has 16 cases, North Garo Hills has nine cases, South West Garo Hills has three cases and West Jaintia Hills has two cases.

1235 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state so far. On Tuesday, 65 people recovered in East Khasi Hills, five in West Garo Hills and three in East Garo Hills.

Out of 90,477 samples sent for testing, 87,455 are negative while results of 582 tests were awaited.

32,842 people have entered the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.