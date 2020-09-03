Teachers’ body puts onus on govt to implement NEP

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers’ Association (KJDSTA) has welcomed the draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and has called for a thorough scrutiny of the same before its implementation in Meghalaya.

Acknowledging the efforts put in by the drafting committee, the KJDSTA observed that the NEP demands major infrastructural modifications in schools along with installation of requisite technological support system.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, the teachers’ body said Meghalaya has various categories of schools and it was necessary for the government to modify the categories and come up with a simplified classification of schools in order to effectively implement the NEP.

“This will pave the way for proper implementation of the NEP 2020 in letter and spirit,” the association said, adding that introduction of Vocational Education would prove to be a game changer in arresting the high rate of school drop outs in Meghalaya.

The teachers’ body also sought reforms in the examination system prevailing in the state by way of introduction of an assessment pattern which is both reformative and remedial in nature in order to meet the growing challenges faced by the students.

KJDSTA also called for opening of alternative channels of education to fulfil the aspirations of students in the state and bring them at par with others in the rest of the country.

Highlighting the importance of vernacular languages, the teachers’ association said that a system should be devised so that students can be proficient in their mother tongue as well as national and international languages.

“Suitable resources may be developed in vernacular languages to enhance the concept building process of the students. These may be used as reference study materials”, the association stated.