NEHU exams billed for Oct

SHILLONG: As expected, the state government has decided to write to the UGC to postpone the examinations of the NEHU post graduate and under graduate final semester examinations by a month.

Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday told reporters that the government will write to UGC on Thursday to request for postponement of the final semester examinations of both Post Graduate and Under Graduate courses to October instead of September 30 as was upheld by the Supreme Court earlier.

According to Rymbui, the proposed dates for holding of the final semester examinations are October 7, 9, 12, 14 and 16 adding that the examinations will have to be completed by October 31.

“We have taken this decision since majority of the students are not prepared to appear for the examinations,” Rymbui added.

The decision was taken after due consultations with NEHU authorities.

Rymbui further informed that the examinations for the UG courses will be held through both online and offline modes.

Around 22,000 students including 3000 from outside the state will be appearing their final semester examinations of the under-graduate courses.

He said that there are another 2000 students including 300 from outside the state who will be appearing in the PG final semester examinations.

“The students will have to appear for the examination in order to be awarded with the degree,” the Education Minister noted.