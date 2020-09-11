We need to follow Centre’s directive: NEHU

SHILLONG: The North-Eastern Hill University on Thursday said that with the University being funded by Centre to run its academic, administrative and financial affairs, the directives issued from time to time by the Union government need to be adhered to.

In a statement on Thursday, NEHU said the appointment of the vice chancellor has been done in accordance with NEHU Acts & Statutes.

“Prof SK Srivastava assumed the office of Vice-Chancellor, NEHU, on September 24, 2015, for a period of five years which will be completed on September 23, 2020,” the statement said.