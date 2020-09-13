Nongkrem rankholders awarded

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Chairman of the State Planning Board, Lambor Malngiang, on Saturday conferred the students residing in Nongkrem constituency with Nongkrem Constituency Academic Excellence Award 2020.

During the award ceremony — held at Salem Secondary School, Laitkor — 31 students, who had attained 75 per cent and above in their 2019-2020 board examination, were awarded.

The award carried a memento-cum-certificate and a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 for rankholders and Rs. 5000 for students who scored 75 per cent and above.

Addressing the gathering, Malngiang expressed hope that achievements of the awardees will encourage other students here.