Aggressive testing done at high-risk markets: WGH DC

From Our Correspondent

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, on Saturday said that with the detection of COVID-19 cases in many localities in the district, aggressive testing is being done in high-risk market places.

As on Saturday, the active COVID-19 cases in West Garo Hills district stand at 211.

Singh, who was speaking at West Garo Hills District COVID Committee meeting, also assured that the District Administration has been taking all necessary precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

With regard to those areas where few persons have tested positive during random testing, the deputy commissioner suggested that every shopkeeper in the district should be tested since they come in contact with many people during their business activity.

The meeting, which was attended by the locality committee members, special executive magistrates and health officials of the district, mainly conferred about the adherence to COVID protocols, especially in crowded places, among others.

The deputy commissioner also mooted intensifying random testing in the areas where ambulances find it difficult to reach.

Singh also directed the COVID Committee members to be more vigilant and ensure that people coming from Assam are tested before entering the district.

He also asked the Committee members to motivate people to come forward for random testing.