Pala moves CM on basic facilities to WKH villages

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Congress MP, Vincent H Pala, has urged Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, to provide certain basic facilities like electricity and ambulance services to a cluster of seven villages in Wahkaji area in South West Khasi Hills district.

“The people of the seven villages in Wahkaji area have no access to electricity for several years, and this has been a major problem, especially during this COVID -19 crisis,” Pala said in a letter to the chief minister.

They can be provided with solar lights on a priority basis since this is a basic requirement of the villagers in their day-to-day lives, Pala said in his letter.

Secondly, the only PHC at Wahkaji has no ambulance to cater to the needs of the people in these remotely sensitive areas, especially during this pandemic.

“I humbly request you to kindly make a personal intervention into this matter and provide ambulance service to the PHC,” he added.

Despite the Wahkaji village in South West Khasi Hills having a PHC for more than 20 years, it does not have an ambulance.

Ambulance is an urgent requirement for such remote clusters of villages, he pointed out.

The villages used to be a hub of activities when the Uranium Corporation of India attempted to start some operations in the mining-rich areas.

But after it left in 2014, the villages were subjected to acute problems of basic services like power and health.