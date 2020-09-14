All business establishments to open in city

SHILLONG: Shillong is all set to fully open up from Monday with the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner issuing an order on Sunday permitting all services, shops and commercial establishments to open on a daily basis from 8 am to 8 pm in the entire district.

However, shops in Iewduh, the largest traditional market in the state, will continue to open on an odd-even basis. The new order will not apply to areas, buildings, houses and compounds which have been declared as micro-containment areas by the East Khasi Hills District Magistrate.

In a separate directive for shops at Khyndai Lad, the DC ordered that shops with allotted serial numbers – 1, 3 and 5 will open on September 14, 16, 18, 22, 24 and 26 while shops with allotted serial numbers 2, 4 and 6 will open on September 15, 17, 19, 21, 23 and 25 – at MUDA complex (Police Bazaar), Glory’s Plaza, JM Towers, Dedar Market, Dmar Complex, DGC Cross Road building, Hira market, Gulesta Fancy market, Jivan Ram complex (Bhutia market), Rapsang market complex (Mawlonghat), Municipal parking lot (Mawlonghat), Anjalee parking lot (29-Cantonment) and Khasi market below Jaiaw Taxi stand at Motphran.

All shopping malls and complexes must strictly follow the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Department on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The owner of the shopping malls, complexes and the respective shopkeepers must strictly comply to the SOPs of the government and instructions from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, failing which the concerned shop or the shopping mall, complex will be closed down followed by legal action, the order said. Restaurants, cafes and food outlets have been permitted to open daily from 8 am to 8 pm in strict compliance to the SOPs.