Absence of highly skilled labourers hits PWD projects

SHILLONG: The state PWD has expressed difficulty in implementing infrastructure development projects in the absence of highly skilled labourers.

A senior PWD official informed The Shillong Times that in areas such Sohra, Mawphlang and Mawlai areas, highly skilled labourers from outside are not being allowed to work in view of the rising COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

“In this aspect, we are facing a lot of problems in our projects,” a PWD official said.

According to official sources, the court buildings in Mairang, Mawkyrwat and Sohra could have been completed in March this year, but for the pandemic and the absence of highly skilled workers, as a result of which the projects have been delayed.

“Even the ITI Sohra project will be delayed by eight to nine months,” the official said.

The sources further informed that 80 per cent of the finishing work, be it marble, bathroom fittings or aluminum work in the state is done by labourers from outside.

The department, they inform, has already apprised the government and a request has been made to allow the highly skilled labourers to work. “However, the government has rejected the idea for a few months in view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases,” the official said.

Sources however said that in Ri Bhoi, the situation is slightly flexible.

Earlier this year, amidst the pandemic, the state government had decided to grant special permission to bring a highly skilled workforce from outside the state, but the move was vehemently opposed by pressure groups in the state.

The official said that the department had created screening facilities for COVID-19 at the entry and exit point, Byrnihat within 21 days using prefabricated structures.

The project was sanctioned on July 4 for an amount of Rs 100.87 lakh while the final work order was issued on July 21. The project was completed on August 13. The project was designed and implemented by PWD (Building) while the contractor was JC Infra, Shillong,

Earlier, the screening facilities for COVID-19 at Byrnihat had a temporary structure made of bamboo.