Mawlai Bypass yet to get finishing touch

SHILLONG: A year has passed since the Mawlai Bypass was inaugurated and introduced to the state as a tool to reduce traffic snarls in the city, with much fanfare. However, finishing work on the road is yet to be taken up.

A visit to the Bypass revealed that finishing works, which were supposed to be taken up by the PWD, have not been taken up so far. Nonetheless, the condition of the road continues to be good, but the movement of vehicles was very less.

Speaking in this regard, Mawlai MLA PT Sawkmie said that safety auditing was supposed to be undertaken by IIT Guwahati, but the idea could not be materialised due to the COVID-19 situation.

The MLA reiterated that he has asked the government to make the road two-way as presently, vehicles are only allowed to enter the Bypass from Mawiong side.

During the visit, it was also discerned that the road, apparently constructed to reduce traffic congestion in Mawlai, has turned into a venue for many to wash their vehicles.

Several people used the road but ever since the pandemic begun, the government closed it from both sides, Sawkmie said, while adding that the road was recently opened for vehicular movement.

The Mawlai Bypass project was sanctioned in 2012-13 at a cost of Rs 27 crore and the work order for starting the construction was issued in 2015. After several delays, it was completed in August last year.