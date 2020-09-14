UDP leader wants advisory body on COVID

SHILLONG: Chief Advisor of UDP, Bindo M Lanong has urged the state government to constitute an advisory committee comprising experienced doctors, para medical workers and administrative officers in order to advise the government on tackling COVID-19.

Lanong on Sunday said that all the experienced personnel like doctors, paramedical and administrative officers who have retired must be recalled for lending a hand at this crisis time.

According to Lanong, the Advisory Committee can suggest different measures required to be taken by the government while tacking COVID-19, besides addressing the grievances of people.

He said that there have been many instances when patients who go to Hospital have to wait for hours and issues like segregating elderly and citizens from the rest in Hospitals can be addressed by the proposed advisory committee.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Chief Minister also took cognizance of the fact that two of the main gates of Shillong Civil Hospital remain closed and these gates are now being even encroached by vendors and hawkers.