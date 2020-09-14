Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Byrnihat outpost closed

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Police on Sunday informed that Byrnihat Outpost in Ri Bhoi has been temporarily closed after one of the officials of the outpost tested positive for COVID-19.
Police officials of the outpost have been placed under medical observation and at present, all official works have been shifted to Byrnihat Anti-Infiltration check post, police said in a statement.
The police have asked public residing within the jurisdiction of the outpost to approach Byrnihat Anti-Infiltration check post for urgent requirements or assistance. The outpost is being disinfected as per protocols.

