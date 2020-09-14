Himanta shares scary video of COVID ICU to alert people

GUWAHATI: As the number deaths due to COVID19 pandemic in Assam has increased every day, Assam Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma wore PPE kit and visited the COVID ICU ward of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to take stock of the situation there.

Accompanied by the Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital(GMCH), Dr Abhijit Sharma, the Heath Minister visited the COVID19 patients in the ICU to take stock of their condition.

The Health Minister has released a video of his visit to the COVID ICU to alert people about the gravity of the COVID19 pandemic situation in the state.

“Again had the opportunity to take HHM around the COVID positive ward today. What a dynamic man he is! Proud to be associated with this COVID team of Assam ! Impetus to work harder,” tweeted Dr Abhijit Sharma.

Following his visit to the COVID ICU, the Health Minister called upon the people to constantly wear masks in public and maintain social distance to flatten the sharply rising positivity rate in the state and increasing number of deaths due to COVID 19 pandemic.

So far, 469 persons have died of COVID19 pandemic in the state while number of deaths per day has shown an increasing trend after lockdown was totally relaxed in the state and people have become apparently negligent in maintaining COVID19 protocols like wearing face masks and keeping social distancing.