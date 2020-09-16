Hek inaugurates Woodland’s WJH wing

SHILLONG: Health Minister AL Hek, on Tuesday, inaugurated Woodland WK Hospital at Sabahmuswang Elaka in West Jaintia Hills.

Speaking on the occasion, Hek said that the new hospital will be a blessing to the people of the area and benefit travellers since it is situated near the national highway.

Stating that the completion of the Hospital would also result in providing employment to many youths, Hek urged the doctors to serve the patients in the most impartial way.

The construction of the 108-bed hospital began in 2017 with the capability of providing multi-specialty services like ultrasound, endoscopy, X-ray, CT scan etc.

Other who spoke on the occasion included Dr Aman War, DHS (MI), MLA Wailadmiki Shylla and others.