Probe into SOP violations by pharmacist

SHILLONG: The Health Department has instituted an inquiry to be headed by Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS), Dr SS Nongbri on the violation of the laid down protocol of COVID-19 by a pharmacist of Shillong Civil Hospital.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War on Tuesday informed that Dr Nongbri will look into the details of violation of the protocol by the pharmacist and will submit a report to the department accordingly. “He would also suggest disciplinary actions to be taken against the pharmacist,” Dr War added.

The pharmacist, who was under quarantine in a city hotel, had gone to drop his wife who works at Rangthong PHC in South West Khasi Hills without waiting for his COVID-19 test result.

The violation of the protocols led to a hue and cry and the PHC was shut down following detection of the violation and reopen after through sanitisation.

Staff of the PHC were asked to quarantine themselves.

The pharmacist allegedly withdrew money from an ATM kiosk when travelling and on his return to the city, slipped back into the hotel without the knowledge of the authorities.

After his test result came out positive, he was shifted to the corona care centre.