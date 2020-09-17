159 new cases in state

SHILLONG: The COVID-19 surge in Meghalaya shows no sign of abating with the state yet again crossing the century-mark on Wednesday. However, there was a respite for the state as no death from COVID was reported on the day.

With 159 new cases, Meghalaya stands poised to cross the 2000 mark of active cases.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that out of the new cases, 106 were reported in East Khasi Hills (AF/PF-9, civilians-97) while 34 cases were reported in East Jaintia Hills.

Ri Bhoi registered eight cases, West Garo Hills- six, South West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills- two each while one case was reported in East Garo Hills.

Active cases in the state now stands at 1902. A total of 74 people recovered on Wednesday taking the number of recoveries to 2264.

As many as 1,20,576 samples have been sent for testing out of which 1,15,611 were negative while results of 770 samples are awaited.