Save Shillong, odd-even rule revoked in state

SHILLONG: In a major relief to residents of the state, barring Shillong urban agglomeration, the state Transport department has done away with the odd-even rule across all districts.

The odd-even scheme was imposed in the state against the backdrop of the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

In an order on Wednesday, the Commissioner and Secretary, Transport department, informed that odd-even arrangement for plying of vehicles has been withdrawn from all the districts except Shillong with effect from Wednesday.

The rule will, however, apply to vehicles entering Shillong from other parts of the state. Long-distance buses on routes within the state will continue to be exempted from the arrangement, the order said.