CM takes stock of Crowborough, Marriott hotels’ work progress

SHILLONG: The Crowborough hotel, which was conceptualised three decades back, is still far from getting commissioned, though some progress has been made in the project lately.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who reviewed the project in the presence of MLA and Chairman of MIDC, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, and officials via video conferencing on Wednesday, said that the civil works are almost complete for the hotel.

The final touches, furnishing, plumbing and electrical works in the building are, however, incomplete till now. “Progress of the work was affected due to COVID-19 but work has resumed,” Sangma said, while directing the concerned department to ensure no further delays in completing the project.

The much-hyped hotel has been in the news for over three decades as the project is still to be completed.

The hotel was scheduled to be handed over to the government by the construction firm this month.

The lessee has entered into an agreement with Aura Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, who have been granted a loan of Rs 45 crore by the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for completion of the project.

The hotel has the capacity to provide jobs to 150 people as informed by the project in-charge.

The Crowborough Hotel, when completed, will have nine floors with eight economy rooms, 58 standard rooms, 30 deluxe rooms, 5 suites, one banquet hall, and one coffee shop, besides a parking lot.

The Chief Minister also held a meeting via video conferencing to discuss the progress in construction of the Marriott Hotel in Shillong with Urban Affairs Minister, Hamletson Dohling, and promoters.

“All efforts are being made to expedite the project,” Sangma claimed.

The Marriott Hotel was supposed to be the first five star hotel in Shillong and construction started way back in the year 2010-11. But the project landed into controversies and the hotel is still far from completion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister informed that Meghalaya Tourism Department has conducted the inspection of potential tourism sites in West Jaintia Hills District and key tourism locations have been identified for the development of the tourism circuit in the district.

He added that the tendering for the first phase projects will begin by November this year.