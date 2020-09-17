Conrad urges Centre to grant Gorkhaland demand

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has revived the Gorkhaland issue by urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to consider the “just and legitimate” demand for creation of a separate home state for the Gorkhas of North Bengal region.

In a recent letter to Shah, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made several landmark decisions in the interest of the country. Time had come for taking forward the “long pending constitutional demand” of the Gorkhas for a separate “bas bhoomi”.

Justifying the demand, the chief minister pointed out that Gorkhas are “rightful citizens” of the country and had “contributed immensely to the fabric of the Indian society. The Gorkhas, he said, were the “rightful citizens who deserve to have their own identity”.

The letter also placed on record the sacrifices made by the community.

He made special mention of freedom fighter Major Durga Malla. Also mention was made of Sri Bahadur Gurung who was a member of the Constituent Assembly, and Captain Ram Singh Thakuria, freedom fighter and musician who composed the music of the “inspiring national anthem”.

Sangma urged the Home minister to “give a patient hearing to the just and legitimate demand of the Gorkhas of North Bengal and offer an honourable and lasting political solution at the earliest which will satisfy the long pending aspiration of these honourable and dedicated people.”